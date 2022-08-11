SOCCER: Coffee Middle drops nail biter in heavy rain

Coffee Middle soccer fell just short Thursday night.
But it certainly wasn’t because of the efforts of Lilly Matherne.
The eighth grade striker scored 5 goals for the CMS Lady Raiders, and had a sixth just miss as time expired as the Lady Raider lost to Franklin County 6-5 in a heavy rain storm in Manchester. (THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO AS PART OF THE CAPSTAR BANK HOMETOWN SPORTS SERIES. PUSH HERE TO CATCH THE REPLAY).
Coffee County actually took a quick 2-0 lead. Matherne hit the back of the net just 40 seconds into the match and again 2 minutes later. But Franklin County scored a pair to tie 2-2 at half and added three more to take a 5-2 lead and 6-3 lead with 10 minutes to play.
But the Lady Raiders finished with a flurry of goals in a hurry. Matherne got a good through pass and scored with 4:14 to play. Then the Lady Raiders flipped the field with less than 2 minutes to play and Matherne took the ball across two defenders and to the far post to make the score 6-5.
With only seconds left, Matherne got loose again and had a shot at the goal that would have tied that game but it was just deflected as time expired.
The loss drops the Lady Raiders to 0-1-1 on the young season.