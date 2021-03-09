SOCCER: CMS pitches another shutout, improves to 2-0

Manny Gonzalez works to maintain possession of the ball for the CMS Raiders Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 2021. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Coffee Middle School’s Red Raider soccer team has now played two games and has yet to allow a goal.

The Raiders got 2 goals in the first half Tuesday afternoon and held off a North push in the second half to pick up a 2-0 CTC win.

Coffee County got both goals early. Just 11 minutes into the contest, Samuel Medina cleaned up around the net and picked up a goal. Just 8 minutes later it was Emanuel Rodriguez contorting his body to pluck the ball out of the air and into the net to put the Raiders on top 2-0 – which held throughout.

Liam Brown picked up 6 saves in goal for the Raiders, who do not play again until next week.

The Raiders are now 2-0 after a shutout win over Cascade last week.

This game was broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series. Click here to listen to the replay.
  • Ethan Sloan
  • Bradley Keasling
  • Emanuel Rodriguez
  • Kennedy Hernandez
  • Samuel Medina
Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson