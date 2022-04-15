SOCCER: CHS picks up first district win of the year

The Central High School Red Raiders finally got a district win Thursday night – notching a 2-1 victory over Warren County in McMinnville.
Senior Aidan Abellana headed in a corner kick from John Martinez in the first half. Martinez nailed the game winner with 9 minutes left in the game to give the Raiders the win.
CHS head coach Robert Harper will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches show Saturday, April 16. Show broadcast live from 10-11 a.m. from Al White Ford Lincoln – listen live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com