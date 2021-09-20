Six things that stood out in Titans win over Seahawks

The Titans rallied for an improbable, 33-30 overtime win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Here’s a look at six things that stood out:
Resiliency
The Titans looked like they were done on Sunday. Not once, but a couple of times. Down 24-9 in the third quarter, and 30-16 in the fourth, it appeared the Titans were on their way to an 0-2 start. But as ESPN’s Lee Corso likes to say, ‘Not so fast, my friend.’ Touchdown drives of 68, 75 and 80 yards in the second half gave the Titans a second life in overtime, and once there, they closed the deal. It was a gut-check win, and the hope is it’s also a momentum-builder moving forward. “I was proud of our guys, we battled,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “There’s a lot to get better, but as far as coming together as a unit, making plays, trusting each other and playing to our identity, I feel like it was a good step in the right direction.”
King Henry
Oh yeah, this was peak Derrick Henry once again. The NFL’s leading rusher in 2020 turned it another big-time performance, carrying the ball 35 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns….
