Six things that standout from Titans win over Bears

Titans beat the Chicago Bears 24-17 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Here’s a look at six things that stood out from the game as the team begins to turn its attention to Thursday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts:
Defense, Defense, Defense
For three quarters on Sunday the Titans held the Bears without a point, and I jokingly mentioned on Twitter how the unit was suddenly looking like the ’85 Bears, one of the best defenses in NFL history. The comment was made in jest, of course. But on Sunday, the play of the defense was no joke. The Titans were suddenly a swarming bunch, forcing turnovers (two), sacking quarterbacks (three sacks), and getting stops on third down (Bears were 2-of-15). The Titans defense produced its best first-half numbers through eight games in yards allowed (105), passing yards allowed (79), rushing yards allowed (26), third-down percentage (0.0), points allowed (0), three-and-out drives forced (three), and first downs allowed (three). While the Bears put up some points in garbage time, the Titans looked like a different team on defense. Everyone, of course, hopes it’s a sign of things to come.
