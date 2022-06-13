Shelbyville football coach Puckett steps down

One of Coffee County Central’s region opponents is without a head football coach and the season is just 67 days away.
Shelbyville Central head football coach Josh Puckett resigned on Monday (June 13, 2022). Puckett is taking the head baseball job at Haywood County, where he will also serve as an assistant football coach.
Puckett posted a 12-9 record during two seasons at Shelbyville after winning a class 1A state title at Lake County in 2019.
Coffee County’s Red Raiders will host Shelbyville in a region game on Friday, Sept. 2.
