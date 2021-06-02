Shane Greene nearing return to bullpen for Atlanta Braves

Braves manager Brian Snitker isn’t ruling out the possibility of adding Shane Greene to his bullpen within the next few days.
“I think there’s always a chance,” Snitker said prior to Wednesday’s game against the Nationals at Truist Park. “We just need to get him to the ballpark.”
After making his third scoreless appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Greene was slated to go through his normal pregame running and throwing exercises on Wednesday. His recovery from those activities will influence when he could join Atlanta’s bullpen.
