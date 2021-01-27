Several schedule changes on the horizon for CHS basketball teams

Coffee County’s basketball schedule has another shakeup coming due to COVID-19 changes and shifts with other district teams.
This upcoming Friday, Jan. 29, both Lady Raider and Red Raiders were scheduled to host Shelbyville. Instead, it will be a boys only contest. The junior varsity will play at 4 p.m. with the varsity set to hit the floor at 6 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. You can hear the varsity Red Raider game live on Thunder Radio.
Both teams will travel to Warren County Monday, Feb. 1 in a regularly scheduled contest with tip off at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, both teams are supposed to host Grundy County beginning at 6 p.m. for senior night. However, changes could be coming to that scheduled game. Thunder Radio will keep you up to date if changes are made.
Next Friday, February 5, the Raider boys will be traveling to Lawrence County to take on the Wildcats as scheduled. However, the Lady Raiders will stay home and host Shelbyville in a makeup from Jan. 29. Both of those games will be at 6 p.m. You can hear the Lady Raider game live on Thunder Radio.
Saturday, Feb. 6, the Raider boys will travel to Franklin County to take on the Rebels in a makeup game from Tuesday, Jan. 26. Franklin County could not play on schedule due to COVID-19 quarantine within the Rebel team. Tip off for that Saturday game will be at 6 p.m. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio.
On Friday, Feb. 12, the Lady Raiders are scheduled to play at Lawrence County to makeup for the Feb. 5 postponement. That game will only be played if it effects the district standings. If it is played, it will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.
