Seven Raider wrestlers place at Admiral Invitational

The Central High School wrestling team sent 12 wrestlers (9 boys, 3 girls) to the Franklin Admiral Invitational over the weekend, with 7 leaving with a placement. Five of those were medalists.
Placing for Coffee County were:
Jacob Barlow – champion in 152 pound class
Sara Crosslin – 2nd place, girls 152 pounds
Lizzy Garner – 2nd place, girls 138 pounds
Jeremiah Wardell – 4th place, 126 pounds
Jade Lenhart – 4th place, girls 138 pounds
Gavin Prater – 6th place, 160 pounds
Kolby McCormick – 6th place, 220 pounds.
In total, 23 teams were represented at the invitational, including wrestling powerhouses Cleveland, Summit and Rossview, who are all ranked in the top 10 dual teams in the state. See full results below the photo.
Jeremiah Wardell (20-8) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 20-8 won by fall over Jack (John) Garrett (Ravenwood) 10-6 (Fall 1:58)
- Quarterfinal – Timothy Ford (Independence) 22-8 won by fall over Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 20-8 (Fall 2:45)
- Cons. Round 2 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 20-8 won by fall over Dustin Northcutt (Nolensville) 6-13 (Fall 1:50)
- Cons. Round 3 – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 20-8 won by fall over Vayden Moore (Cascade) 9-4 (Fall 3:49)
- Cons. Semi – Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 20-8 won by fall over Orion Sadler (Shelbyville Central) 7-3 (Fall 1:39)
- 3rd Place Match – Timothy Ford (Independence) 22-8 won by fall over Jeremiah Wardell (Coffee County) 20-8 (Fall 2:44)
132
Gabriel Westbrook (8-12) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Gabriel Westbrook (Coffee County) 8-12 won by fall over Luke Khanthavong (Hillwood) 7-11 (Fall 2:45)
- Quarterfinal – Arlo Laxton (Cleveland) 16-3 won by fall over Gabriel Westbrook (Coffee County) 8-12 (Fall 2:55)
- Cons. Round 2 – Jack Parsons (Franklin) 8-13 won by fall over Gabriel Westbrook (Coffee County) 8-12 (Fall 1:05)
138
Jamie Norris (9-14) placed 7th and scored 9.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Jamie Norris (Coffee County) 9-14 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 – Jamie Norris (Coffee County) 9-14 won by major decision over Le`Eric Amor McKinley (Gallatin) 1-9 (MD 17-4)
- Quarterfinal – Charles Randall (Cleveland) 16-6 won by tech fall over Jamie Norris (Coffee County) 9-14 (TF-1.5 3:28 (16-1))
- Cons. Round 3 – Noah Kang (Ravenwood) 22-11 won by fall over Jamie Norris (Coffee County) 9-14 (Fall 3:41)
- 7th Place Match – Jamie Norris (Coffee County) 9-14 won by forfeit over Dylan Rhoden (Franklin Road Academy) 1-3 (For.)
152
Jacob Barlow (22-2) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 22-2 received a bye () (Bye)
- Quarterfinal – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 22-2 won by fall over Joshua Johnson (Gallatin) 2-3 (Fall 3:07)
- Semifinal – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 22-2 won by decision over Cy Fowler (Cleveland) 27-5 (Dec 3-2)
- 1st Place Match – Jacob Barlow (Coffee County) 22-2 won by fall over Finley Jameson (Summit) 26-5 (Fall 4:37)
160
Gavin Prater (25-4) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Jack Hill (Summit) 16-13 won by decision over Gavin Prater (Coffee County) 25-4 (Dec 6-4)
- Cons. Round 1 – Gavin Prater (Coffee County) 25-4 won by fall over Yeshua Perez (Hillwood) 1-14 (Fall 1:32)
- Cons. Round 2 – Gavin Prater (Coffee County) 25-4 won by decision over Matthew Schutt (Hillsboro) 11-4 (Dec 6-2)
- Cons. Round 3 – Gavin Prater (Coffee County) 25-4 won by decision over Isaiah Smith (Cascade) 14-5 (Dec 5-4)
- Cons. Semi – Tate Crowell (Nolensville) 26-8 won by decision over Gavin Prater (Coffee County) 25-4 (Dec 9-5)
- 5th Place Match – Daniel White (Cheatham Co. Central) 16-7 won by forfeit over Gavin Prater (Coffee County) 25-4 (For.)
182
Devin Judge (8-5) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Devin Judge (Coffee County) 8-5 received a bye () (Bye)
- Champ. Round 2 – Ben Bumgarner (Chattanooga Christian School) 25-1 won by fall over Devin Judge (Coffee County) 8-5 (Fall 2:46)
- Cons. Round 2 – Devin Judge (Coffee County) 8-5 won by fall over William Czerniak (Mt. Juliet) 0-2 (Fall 1:47)
- Cons. Round 3 – Devin Judge (Coffee County) 8-5 won by fall over Jayden Tyus (Columbia Central) 6-16 (Fall 0:37)
- Consolation 1st – Devin Judge (Coffee County) 8-5 won by decision over Noah Parrott (Franklin Road Academy) 1-2 (Dec 16-12)
195
Ian Walker (13-13) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Tetoe Boyd (Cleveland) 19-0 won by fall over Ian Walker (Coffee County) 13-13 (Fall 2:25)
- Cons. Round 1 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) 13-13 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 – Ian Walker (Coffee County) 13-13 won by fall over NaQuan Vincent (Mcminn Co.) 1-3 (Fall 5:53)
- Cons. Round 3 – LaDonnis McGlothen (East Nashville Magnet School) 6-2 won by decision over Ian Walker (Coffee County) 13-13 (Dec 7-5)
220
Kolby McCormick (9-3) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 9-3 won by fall over Christopher Cox (Hillwood) 1-11 (Fall 0:59)
- Quarterfinal – Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 9-3 won by fall over Jason Guerrero (Cheatham Co. Central) 8-4 (Fall 1:53)
- Semifinal – Jerry Campbell (East Nashville Magnet School) 6-0 won by tech fall over Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 9-3 (TF-1.5 5:38 (17-2))
- Cons. Semi – ruben avalos (Rossview) 27-13 won by fall over Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 9-3 (Fall 1:25)
- 5th Place Match – Caden Kellow (Ravenwood) 22-15 won by major decision over Kolby McCormick (Coffee County) 9-3 (MD 17-4)
285
Blayne Myers (17-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
- Champ. Round 1 – Ashton Davis (Cleveland) 22-0 won by fall over Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 17-7 (Fall 1:22)
- Cons. Round 1 – Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 17-7 received a bye () (Bye)
- Cons. Round 2 – Zech Swiger (Tullahoma) 17-8 won by decision over Blayne Myers (Coffee County) 17-7 (Dec 3-2)