Second half struggles hit Raiders again in loss to White County at Sparta Sonic Shootout

Coffee County dropped its second game in a row in the Sparta Sonic Shootout, falling 63-51 to host White County Tuesday afternoon.
It was the second straight loss for the CHS Raider men after winning 4 out of 5.
On Tuesday, the Raiders were down by 4 at the break – 33-29. But the Warriors outscored CHS 15-9 in the third quarter and pulled further away in the fourth to seal the win.
Ten different Red Raiders scored points on the afternoon, led by 14 from Dayne Crosslin before he fouled out. Junior post Jahlin Osbourne scored 10 for the Raiders, Aidan Abellana 6, Connor Shemwell 5 and Brady Nugent 5.
The loss sends Coffee County (8-6 overall) to a third-day consolation game. The Raiders will play at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at White County High School. The game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com and the Manchester Go app.