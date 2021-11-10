Schuster inks college softball scholarship with UT Southern

Coffee County softball senior Emily Schuster is relieved.
Just a little shy of four months before the first pitch is thrown on her senior year of high school softball, Schuster is already signed on the dotted line to continue her softball career at UT Southern.
Schuster officially signed in front of friends and family at the Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility on Wednesday.
“Last fall, I went down when they were still Martin Methodist,” explained Schuster, “[I knew then] I really liked the school. The coach saw me at the state tournament and talked to me and I went back down and had another visit, watched a game, it feels like a family and feels like home. I thoroughly enjoy the coaches and the players.”
Schuster said the recruiting process has been stressful and she’s glad it’s finally over.
“It has been such a stressful thing, deciding where I was going. [I’m glad]It’s over and done with.”
Schuster was a regular for the CHS Lady Raiders last spring – mixing in at shortstop. She figures to be a big part of the Lady Raider team in 2022.
“I like to thank my mom and my dad for pushing me to get where I’m at,” explained Schuster. “They go out and work with me every day. I didn’t even have to ask. They are super supportive, my travel ball coaches are supportive and coach [Brandon McWhorter]. I’m just so grateful for all my coaches.”
UT Southern (formerly Martin Methodist) is located in Pulaski, Tennessee. The school recruited Schuster as a middle infielder.