SCHEDULE RELEASE: Lady Raider soccer to open season Aug. 16

Fall sports are around the corner. The Coffee County Central Lady Raider soccer team will open the 2022 slate on Aug. 16 at Lincoln County. The Lady Raiders’ first home game of the year will be a doozy – welcoming Tullahoma for the annual Coffee Cup match on August 25th.
Fans will have 6 opportunities to catch the Lady Raiders at home – Aug. 25, Sept. 1, Sept. 8, Sept. 15, Sept. 22 and Sept. 29. The Lady Raiders play behind Raider Academy. Full schedule below.
Thunder Radio plans to be on hand to broadcast a few Lady Raider matches as part of the fall Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series. That schedule will be released later this week.