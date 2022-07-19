SCHEDULE RELEASE: 2022 Fall Hometown Sports Series Broadcasts return to Thunder Radio

Fall sports are around the corner and Thunder Radio is excited to announce that the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series broadcasts will return to the air this fall.
This will be the 9th year of Hometown Sports Series broadcasts on Thunder Radio – presented by Capstar Bank. There will also be online exclusive broadcasts as part of the series, courtesy of the Ben Lomand Connect Audio Stream at thunder1320.com.
Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio was conceived and launched 9 years ago by late WMSR sports director Dennis Weaver with the purpose of bringing high school volleyball and soccer, as well as middle school sports to the radio with the same enthusiasm of high school football.
“As we approach the two-year anniversary of Dennis Weaver’s passing (July 24, 2020), it is only appropriate that we announce that his vision all of those years ago remains alive and well and continues to grow,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio. “Thunder Radio will continue to highlight more athletes and more games for our local sports teams and that is what we are all about.”
Currently, Thunder Radio is scheduled to broadcast approximately 21 Hometown Sports Series games this fall. That number does NOT include Coffee County Central High School football games every Friday night or the Wednesday night Coach Doug Greene Show, which adds approximately 22 more local broadcasts through the fall. Those numbers also do not include any postseason broadcasts that may be possible.
“We take the role as a true community radio station seriously,” added Peterson. “Not only will you hear these games on the radio and on the internet this fall, but you’ll see our photographer (Holly Peterson) at most games and those photos can be found on the Thunder Radio Facebook page, thunder1320.com and in this fall’s edition of Thunder The Magazine.”
Fall Hometown Sports Series broadcast will feature Peterson and Courtney Steere behind the microphone.
(See tentative Fall Hometown Sports Broadcast Schedule below (High School football not included in this schedule). Schedule subject to change based on game schedule changes, weather and personnel availability. Air time is generally 10 minutes prior to game start time.)
(IF VIEWING ON MOBILE DEVICE, SCROLL RIGHT TO SEE FULL SCHEDULE DETAILS)
|Day
|Date
|Time
|School
|Sport
|Opponent
|Location
|Channel
|Monday
|8/8/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Community
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|8/9/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|Harris
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|8/11/22
|5:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Soccer
|Franklin County
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|8/16/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Football
|Tullahoma
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|8/16/22
|6 p.m.
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Riverdale
|Home
|Ben lomand Connect Online Stream
|Tuesday
|8/23/22
|5:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Soccer
|Community
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|8/25
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|Liberty
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|8/25/22
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Soccer
|Tullahoma
|Home
|Ben lomand Connect Online Stream
|Monday
|8/29/22
|5:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Westwood
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|8/30/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Franklin County*
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/1/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Soccer
|Columbia
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/8/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|Eagleville
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|9/12/22
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|South
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|9/13/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Lincoln County*
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/15/22
|TBD
|CHS
|Soccer
|Shelbyville*
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Online Stream
|Thursday
|9/15/22
|6 p.m.
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Grundy County
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|9/19/22
|5:30 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Westwood
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/22/22
|11:30 a.m.
|CMS
|Football
|Warren County
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/22/22
|6:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Football
|Forrest
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/22/22
|6:30 p.m.
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Warren County*
|Home
|Ben lomand Connect Online Stream
|Thursday
|9/29/22
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Soccer
|Central Magnet
|Home
|Thunder Radio