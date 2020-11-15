Schedule changes for CHS basketball this week

One Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball game and one Red Raider basketball game has been cancelled this week.
The Red Raiders were scheduled to open their season Thursday, Nov. 19 at home against Knowledge Academy. That game has been cancelled by Knowledge Academy. Coffee County is working to find a replacement.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders will open their season at home against Siegel on Friday. The Lady Raiders are supposed to turn around and host Goodpasture on Saturday, Nov. 21, but that game has been cancelled by Goodpasture. The Lady Raiders are working to find a replacement for that game.
Thunder Radio will keep you updated on more schedule changes.
