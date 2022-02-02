SCHEDULE CHANGES – Coffee County basketball schedule changes and notes for the final week of the regular season

As the 2021-22 Coffee County Central basketball regular season winds down, there are a few scheduling items to take note of over the next week.
Friday, Feb. 4.
Coffee County Lady Raiders and Red Raiders are at Warren County for a pair of big district games. This is on the schedule with no changes. However, you need to purchase tickets online for these two games. No paper tickets at the gate. Purchase tickets with the Go Fan app or by clicking here (if you do not see tickets, hit refresh).
Monday, Feb. 7
CHS will travel to Shelbyville for a double header. This game was originally scheduled for January 4, but was postponed due to snow.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Both Coffee County teams were originally scheduled to make a 2-hour trek to Pickett County. However, Pickett County has cancelled. Now, the CHS Lady Raiders will travel to play Franklin County at 6 p.m. in a girls only game on Tuesday Feb. 8. This is a makeup from Jan. 21, when the Rebelettes could not play due to COVID.
Friday, Feb. 11
Both CHS teams will close the season at Tullahoma. Girls tip at 6 pm with the boys to follow. This is a makeup from December. Coffee County swept Tullahoma when the two teams met Dec. 17 in Manchester.
All games can be heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.