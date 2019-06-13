Savannah Quick Grabs 8th Place Finish at State Championship Tournament
Lady Raider golfer Savannah Quick during her high school career[file photo]
Former Coffee County CHS Lady Raider golfer Savannah Quick captured an 8th place finish on Thursday in the 87th Tennessee Women’s Amateur Championship. The 54 hole event was contested at the Black Creek Club in Chattanooga. Quick finished the tournament with a 3 day total of 4 over par score of 220.
Quick, a 2017 graduate of Coffee County, shot a 2 over par 74 on Thursday as she finished in a 2 way tie for 8th place. Hanley Long of Clarksville won the event as she won by 1 stroke with a 5 under par 211. Franklin County’s Malia Stovall finished in a tie for 2nd place. Quick just completed her sophomore season at MTSU where she is a member of the Blue Raider golf team.