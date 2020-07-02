Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to Interview 3 Legends of Raider Athletics

Coming up on Saturday morning’s Coffee Coaches Show we will have the first in our new series of interviews with “Central High School Legends.” On a day when Al White Ford/Lincoln is closed for the 4th of July holiday, we have lined up interviews with 3 generations of stand-out performers from their days playing for the Red and Black of Central. The Legend Series will be a semi-regular feature in the coming months for the Coffee Coaches Show as we attempt to revisit some of the historic names to ever play sports in this community.
We begin the show with an interview with former Red Raider, and current Tennessee Volunteer, football player Alontae Taylor from the Class of 2018. Taylor is the first member of the Red Raider football program to sign a football scholarship with an SEC program since the 1970’s.
Next, we will talk to former Lady Raider and Lady Vol track athlete Leslie Henley Trussler from the Class of 1993. Leslie was not only a member of the 1993 state championship Lady Raider basketball team but competed in 4 events, winning 3, in the TSSAA State Track Meet. She went on to hurdle and pole vault at Tennessee.
And we close the show with an interview with former Red Raider basketball star Marshall West. Marshall was a member of the Class of 1960 and was recruited by the legendary Adolph Rupp during his senior year. Marshall eclipsed the 1,000 point mark during his time playing for head coach Red Jarrell at Manchester Central. Marshall did not continue his basketball career at the collegiate level but has the distinction of being a pretty effective fast pitch softball pitcher facing the renowned “King and His Court” on 2 separate occasions.
The Coffee Coaches Show is heard each and every Saturday morning from 10 to 11 AM here on Thunder Radio.