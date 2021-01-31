Sarah Beth Elam named new track coach at Coffee County High

On Friday, Coffee County Central High School administration announced that Sarah Beth Elam has been named the school’s track & field coach.
“We are excited to announce the hiring of Sarah Beth Elam as the track and field coach at CHS,” said athletic director Rebecca Koger. “Coach Elam brings experience as an athlete and a coach. We are very happy she has chosen to join the Athletic Department. She will be an asset to our student-athletes.”
Elam is a graduate of Central High School and former Lady Raider basketball player and track & field athlete. She played collegiate basketball at Motlow State.