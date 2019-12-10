Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry Nominees for FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week

Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers), Ryan Tannehill (Titans) and Philip Rivers (Chargers), and running backs Aaron Jones (Packers), Derrick Henry (Titans) and Nick Chubb (Browns) are the nominees for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 14, the NFL announced today.
FedEx gives fans the opportunity to recognize top-performing quarterbacks and running backs through the FedEx Air & Ground Awards. Voting for this week’s nominees is open until Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter using the NFL published polls.
As part of FedEx’s continued commitment to deliver support to service members and their families, FedEx will donate $2,000 to the USO on behalf of each winner through FedEx Cares. The $4,000 donation will support USO Pathfinder, which provides resources and personalized services to assist service members and military spouses in their transition back to civilian life.
RYAN TANNEHILL GAME NOTES
· Won for the sixth time in seven games as a starter for the Titans in 2019.
· Completed 21 of 27 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. His passer rating of 140.4 was the second-best single-game mark of his career in a contest in which he attempted at least 20 passes. He added 19 yards on four rushing attempts against the Raiders.
· With a 77.8 percent completion percentage and a 140.4 passer rating, he joined Aaron Rodgers (three games in 2011) as the only players in NFL history to complete at least 75 percent of their passes with a passer rating of 130 or higher (min. 10 attempts) in three consecutive games in a single season.
· Joined Russell Wilson (five games in 2015) as the only players with four consecutive games with at least two passing touchdowns and a passer rating of 125 or higher in NFL history.
· His three touchdown passes included strikes to wide receiver A.J. Brown of 91 yards and 16 yards in the second quarter and a 17-yarder to tight end Jonnu Smith in the fourth quarter.
· His 91-yard touchdown pass was the longest pass of his career. The longest previous pass of his career was an 80-yard touchdown at Arizona on Sept. 30, 2012 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.
· His 91-yard touchdown pass was the fourth-longest touchdown pass in franchise history and the longest since 1965. The only longer touchdown passes in team annals were a 98-yard strike from Jacky Lee to Willard Dewveall against the San Diego Chargers on Nov. 25, 1962; a 95-yard touchdown pass from George Blanda to Dick Compton against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 5, 1965; and a 92-yarder from Lee to Bill Groman on Nov. 20, 1960.
· His 391 passing yards amounted to the third-highest total of his career. His 391 passing yards ranked sixth for the team in the “Titans era” (since 1999) and were the most by a Titans player since Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 402-yard passing day against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 15, 2013.
· Recorded his 19th career 300-yard passing game and his third 300-yard game of 2019.
· Registered his fourth consecutive game with at least two touchdown passes.
· With 263 passing yards in the first half, he recorded the highest total by a Titans passer in the first half since Billy Volek’s 282 yards at Oakland on Dec. 19, 2004.
DERRICK HENRY GAME NOTES
Totaled 103 yards and two touchdowns on 18 rushing attempts.
· Improved his season totals to 1,243 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 rushing attempts (5.0 avg.). He has set career highs in all three categories. He also has 18 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns.
· Scored a pair of touchdowns—first on a 12-yard run in the first quarter and then on a 10-yard run in the third quarter. It marked his seventh career game with at least two rushing touchdowns and his third game of the season with two rushing touchdowns—all three coming within the last four contests.
· Passed Steve McNair (3,439 career rushing yards) for sixth place on the team’s all-time rushing list and later passed Hoyle Granger (3,514) for fifth place on the team’s all-time rushing list. Henry now has 3,536 career rushing yards.
· Became the second player in franchise history to record consecutive seasons with 12 or more rushing touchdowns, joining Earl Campbell (1978–1980).
· On a four-yard run in the third quarter, he moved past 1,200 yards on the season. He joined Chris Johnson (2009), Earl Campbell (1978–1980, 1983) and Eddie George (2000) as the only players in franchise history with 1,200 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in a season.
· Went over 100 rushing yards on a 24-yard carry in the third quarter. He notched his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game, his fifth 100-yard rushing game of 2019 and his 10th career 100-yard rushing game, including playoffs. He is the first Titans player with four consecutive 100-yard rushing games since Chris Johnson (12) from 2009-10.
· In passing 750 career rushing attempts, he reached the minimum number of carries to qualify for franchise and NFL career rushing average records. With his current career rushing average of 4.71 yards per carry (3,536 yards on 751 attempts), he took over first place in franchise history (Chris Johnson, 4.57) and first place among all active NFL running backs (Adrian Peterson, 4.69).
· Tied for fifth in franchise history with 13 rushing touchdowns in a single season.
· Tied for fifth in franchise history with 15 scrimmage touchdowns in a single season.