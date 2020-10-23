Rockets sweep Cascade Thursday night

In a pair of games you heard on Thunder Radio Thursday night as part of The Hometown Sports Series, presented by Mid Tenn Turf, The Westwood basketball teams each picked up wins over visiting Cascade.
The Westwood Lady Rockets got 13 points from Keina Seivers and 11 from Audri Patton to pick up a 33-26 win over the visiting Cascade Lady Champions Thursday night.
Westwood had a 15-10 halftime lead before pulling away in the second half.
To listen to the replay of the Lady Rockets game, click here.
The Rocket boys got an offensive explosion, racking up 58 points on their way to a 58-44 win.
The contributions came from everywhere for Westwood – as the Rockets got points from 12 different players.
Caiden Warren led the way with 12 points, followed by Cayden Trail with 11. Jaiden Warren added eight, Lane Fann six, Jayden Carter six and Blake Hillis four. Brayden Trail, Matthew White, Blake Cummings, Dylen Trail and Skylar Stinson all notched a pair of points, while Matt Moore added a point.