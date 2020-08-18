Rockets dominate Grundy to open 2020 football season

The Westwood Middle School defense smothered Grundy County and the Rockets rolled to a 32-0 win to open the season on the road Tuesday night.
Westwood forced turnovers on each of Grundy County’s first two possessions and followed up with touchdowns by Caiden Warren and Jaiden Carter to take a quick 16-0 lead. Skylar Stinson was also able to add a touchdown for Westwood and the Rockets scored through the air when Carter connected with Vaughn Parker.
Westwood has a short turnaround, as the Rockets will be in action again Thursday when theyhost Fayetteville at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.