Rocket sixth grade basketball teams sweep Warren County

Westwood’s sixth grade Lady Rocket basketball team cruised to a 39-21 win over Warren County Thursday night in Manchester.
Jules Ferrell and Reece Finch each reached double-digit points with 15 and 12, respectively. Bella Van Zandbergen had six points, Faythe Irons 4 and Anna Reed 2. Some Westwood Lady Rocket sixth graders will be guests on Saturday’s (Oct. 31) Coffee Coaches Show live from Al White Ford Lincoln in Manchester.
The Rocket sixth grade boys also made easy work of the Pioneers, cruising to a 36-19 win on their home floor.
Seven different Rockets contributed on the scoreboard in the win led by Kaysen Lowery with 10 points. Matthew White and Keller Hatfield each scored six, Elijah Vernon added five, Aiden Walker four, Gabriel Hambly three and Carter Bell two.