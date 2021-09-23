Rocket offense doesn’t touch the field in the first half of 30-6 loss to Cascade

Westwood lost its final football game of the season Thursday night – falling to visiting Cascade 30-6 in what can only be described as an awkward game.
Westwood did not run a single offensive play in the first half. Cascade took the opening kickoff, scored, recovered an onside kick, score, recovered an onside kick, scored, and then recovered another onside kick before time finally ran out on the first half. The onslaught by Cascade left the Champions with a 22-0 lead at the break behind the hard running by Lamar Bass, who scored three touchdowns on 10 carries and 173 yards.
The Rockets finally settled in and got some offensive production in the second half, but just didn’t have enough time to mount a comeback. The lone Rocket score came on a tough quarterback sneak by Kaysen Lowery. Lowery threw for over 100 yards through the air on 6 completions. Matthew White hauled in 4 catches for 77 yards.
The loss ends the season for Westwood at 3-5 – three of those losses were by one score.