Rocket football gets defensive, beats Cannon County to stay unbeaten

The stats weren’t pretty. But the one that mattered most went in Westwood’s favor Thursday in Woodbury.
In a game you heard on Thunder Radio Thursday evening, the Westwood Rocket football team brought its defense on the road to win a 2-0 struggle over Cannon County in Woodbury.
The Rockets lone score came via a safety. Otherwise, neither team was able to find enough offensive rhythm to get into the end zone.
The win moves the Rockets to 6-0 on the season and drops Cannon County to 4-2.
Westwood has next week off before traveling to Cascade for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 1. The Rockets have already clinched the regular season Duck River Valley Conference Championship and will host the championship game – tentatively set for Oct. 8.