Rocket football claims DRVC regular season title; will host championship game next month

With Westwood football’s win on Thursday, Sept. 10 over Eagleville (a game you heard live on Thunder Radio) and Cascade’s loss last week, the Westwood Rockets have clinched the 2020 Duck River Valley regular season conference championship.
It marks the first time since 2013 for the Rockets to win the regular season title.
Westwood (5-0 overall) travels to Woodbury to take on Cannon County this Thursday, Sept. 17. That game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and you can hear it live on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.
With the regular season championship locked down, Westwood will host the DRVC championship game, which is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8.