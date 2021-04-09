Rocket bats heat up in blowout of Cascade

Westwood didn’t score a run until the fifth inning Friday night. In fact, the Rocket baseball team trailed Cascade 2-1 after five.
Then the bats woke up.
Westwood Middle School pounded out 11 hits and scored 13 runs in the final two innings to beat Cascade 14-2 Friday night in Wartrace.
Everyone in the lineup got in on the production – as all Rockets scored at least one run. Vaughn Parker, Cayden Trail, Dylen Trail, Kaysen Lowery and Davis McKenzie all had two hits for the Rockets. Whitsett and McKenzie had three RBIs.
Perhaps more impressive was the Rocket pitching staff and defense – allowing just two hits.
Trevor Jesse allowed 2 runs on 1 hit. He struck out 2 and walked 5. Meanwhile, Cayden Trail tossed three innings and allowed one hit on three strikeouts while only walking one.
The win caps a 4-0 week for Westwood, improving the Rockets to 8-5 on the season.