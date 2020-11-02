Rocket basketball splits with Webb

The Westwood Lady Rockets dropped Webb School 36-20 Monday night.
Audri Patton led the Westwood charge with 14 points, followed by Jules Ferrell with 9. Reece Finch pitched in four. Emily Holmes, Cadence Medley, Bailey Barcenas and Anna Reed all pitched in a pair of points and Rylee Clark added one.
The Rocket varsity fell to Webb 52-21. The Rockets fell behind 22-0 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover.
Caiden Warren picked up 8 points for the Rockets. Brayden Trail 5, Jaiden Warren 2 and Matt Moore 2.
JV ROCKETS GET WIN
Meanwhile, the Rocket boys JV squad also dropped Webb – by a score of 45-31.
Davis McKenzie had a field day on the floor for the Rockets, piling up 18 points. Matt Moore also got into double digits with 10. Matthew White and Kaysen Lowery each added six.