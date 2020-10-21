Rocket basketball falls to Eagleville; play on Thunder Radio Thursday

A huge third quarter for Eagleville was costly to the Westwood Rocket basketball team Tuesday night, as the Rockets fell 43-30.
Eagleville came out of the locker room and outscored the rockets 18-6 in the third quarter to build a gap Westwood couldn’t close in the final period.
Westwood Got 12 points from Jayden Carter and 10 from Jaiden Warren on the night.
Westwood will be back in action Thursday night Thursday, when the Rockets and Lady Rockets host Cascade beginning at 6 p.m. You can listen to that game live on Thunder Radio as part of the Mid Tenn Turf Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio. Courtney Steere will deliver the play by play.