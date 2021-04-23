Rocket baseball season ends with tough loss to Moore County

Moore County scored 7 runs in the final three innings, including three in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and the win away from Westwood Thursday night, 7-6.
The Rockets lost despite outhitting Moore County 12-7. The loss ends the season for the Rockets. A win would have put them in the conference championship game.
Vaughn Parker and Trevor Jesse led the way at the plate with three hits each. Jesse had a pair of RBIs and a run scored to help Westwood build an early 3-0 lead.
Dylen Trail also had a pair of hits and an RBI. Cayden Trail (2), Blake Hillis, Kaysen Lowery and Davis McKenzie also scored runs
Davis McKenzie allowed six runs on five hits over five innings of work. He struck out five. Trevor Jesse allowed one run (unearned) in an inning of work.