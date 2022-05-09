Robertson named District pitcher of the year; 4 other Raider baseball players named all district

Coffee County Central Junior Aiden Robertson frustrated opposing district teams all season long at the plate.
Opposing coaches took notice.
The right-handed hurler was named District 6-4A co-Pitcher of the Year Monday night. Robertson went 5-0 in district play, striking out a remarkable 69 batters over 39 innings of work. He led the pitching staff with a 1.26 ERA.
The Raider baseball team had four other players named 6-4A All-District: Brady Nugent, Caleb Moran, Jacob Holder and Cole Pippenger.
The Raiders will host Franklin County in the winner’s bracket finals of the district tournament at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.