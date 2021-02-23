Rinne pitches shutout, Preds win

Filip Forsberg and Eeli Tolvanen took advantage of the man advantage.
Both Nashville forwards scored power-play goals in the third period Tuesday night – and Pekka Rinne stopped all 24 shots he faced – to give the Preds a 2-0 shutout win over the Detroit Red Wings at LIttle Caesars Arena. The result gives the Preds consecutive victories on their schedule and moves their record to 8-10-0 on the season.
