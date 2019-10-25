Rinne Makes 26 Saves, Predators Shut Out Wild

Pekka Rinne made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 win for the Nashville Predators against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.
The Predators (6-3-1) have won two in a row.
The Wild (3-7-0) were denied a third straight victory.
Miikka Salomaki gave the Predators a 1-0 lead 37 seconds into the second period on a wrist shot on the rush. He received a pass from Colton Sissons and beat Wild goaltender Alex Stalock from the right face-off circle.
Calle Jarnkrok gave the Predators a 2-0 lead with 28.3 seconds remaining in the second period on a wrist shot from the slot on the rush.
Craig Smith gave the Predators a 3-0 lead at 6:58 of the third period from a shot in front of the net. He received a pass from Nick Bonino from along the boards.
Colton Sissons gave the Predators a 4-0 lead at 16:53 of the third period on a shorthanded breakaway.
Nashville forward Matt Duchene left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury.
Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk missed the game because of an upper-body injury.
Predators forward Filip Forsberg missed his fourth consecutive game because of a lower-body injury.