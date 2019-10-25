Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Rinne Makes 26 Saves, Predators Shut Out Wild

Pekka Rinne made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season in a 4-0 win for the Nashville Predators against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

The Predators (6-3-1) have won two in a row.

The Wild (3-7-0) were denied a third straight victory.

Miikka Salomaki gave the Predators a 1-0 lead 37 seconds into the second period on a wrist shot on the rush. He received a pass from Colton Sissons and beat Wild goaltender Alex Stalock from the right face-off circle.

Calle Jarnkrok gave the Predators a 2-0 lead with 28.3 seconds remaining in the second period on a wrist shot from the slot on the rush.

Craig Smith gave the Predators a 3-0 lead at 6:58 of the third period from a shot in front of the net. He received a pass from Nick Bonino from along the boards.

Colton Sissons gave the Predators a 4-0 lead at 16:53 of the third period on a shorthanded breakaway.

Nashville forward Matt Duchene left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk missed the game because of an upper-body injury.

Predators forward Filip Forsberg missed his fourth consecutive game because of a lower-body injury.

