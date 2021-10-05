Riley makes history in MVP like year for Braves

hen the Braves returned from their 10-game West Coast road trip last week, Chipper Jones proudly approached Austin Riley and congratulated the young third baseman on securing his first 30-homer, 100-RBI season.
“I just walked up to him down in the tunnel and said, ‘Man, I heard you did something no third baseman has done around here for quite some time,’” Jones said. “I just wanted to congratulate him. I’m proud of him.”
During the first full season of his big league career, Riley distanced himself from past struggles and became a legitimate National League MVP Award candidate. He stands as a primary reason why the Braves will confidently enter their NL Division Series against the Brewers.
“I’m really proud of him, very much so,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “You love that kid. Just to see where he has come from and how he has hung in there and how he has given himself a chance is great. You look at his numbers this year; he’s been really good, big time.”…
