Richardson signs to play college softball at University of Virginia at Wise

In front of friends, family and coaches Wednesday, Feb. 9, Hannah Richardson inked on the dotted line to secure her softball future.
Richardson signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for the University of Virginia at Wise – a Division 2 school in Wise, Va.
On a mission to play college softball since she was 13, Richardson committed herself to getting to the next level.
“I’ve gone to many softball camps and tournaments and played some of the best competition there is,” she explained. “Then I get a random call from a coach one day saying she was interested. I went on a visit and committed this past November.”
Richardson is a student at Coffee County Central High School and is part of the swim team. In softball, she has played travel ball since the age of 8, including the past 3 years with the East Cobb Bullets out of Georgia.
She plans to major in business administration with a minor in psychology.
“I want to thank my family, my coaches and God,” added Richardson. “I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without his blessings.”