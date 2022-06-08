Renovations begin at CHS softball complex

The aesthetic at the Coffee County Central High School softball complex next spring will be quite different.
Volunteers tore out the bleacher section of the complex Tuesday (June 7) in preparation for a brand new bleacher area for the field. The bleachers that were torn out were part of the original structure constructed in the 1990s.
The new bleachers are expected to be completed by late October or early November.
Lady Raider softball just completed a trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling in May – there second trip in as many years.