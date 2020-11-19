REMINDER: E-tickets only for CHS basketball games

The first high school home basketball game of the season is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 when the Central High School Lady Raiders take on Siegel in a Hall of Champions game.
The Central High School athletic department wants to remind everyone that tickets will not be sold at the gate for this game – or for any game this season.
Digital tickets must be purchased through the GoFan app or website at gofan.co. Here is a direct link to the CHS page on GoFan.
Also – for Friday’s game against Siegel – this is a TSSAA Hall of Champions game and student passes and employee badges cannot be used for entry.