REMINDER: Coffee Middle School announces sports tryout dates for 2022-23 school year
Coffee Middle School has announced tryout information for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Information below with general tryout information included at the bottom.
|Football
|May 2-13 (7 & 8 Grade ONLY) Spring Practice & Tryouts
|June 2 @ 5:00 6th Grade Parent Meeting in Gym
|Coach Bryan Morgan
|morganbryan@k12coffee.net
|Boys Basketball (6-8 Grade)
|May 17 4:00-5:30 (6th Grade)
|May 18 3:00-4:45 (7th & 8th Grade)
|May 18 4:00-5:30 (6th Grade)
|May 19 3:00-4:45 (7th & 8th Grade)
|Coach Jonathan Oliver
|oliverj@k12coffee.net
|Girls Soccer
|June 2nd, 3rd & 6th
|5:00-6:30 (6-8 Grades)
|Coach Travis Moore
|radderaxe@gmail.com
|Girls Basketball
|May 9 & 10 (6-8 Grade)
|4:30-6:00 each day
|Coach David Vinson
|vinsond@k12coffee.net
|Cross Country
|Parent meeting April 18 @ 6:00, CCMS Cafeteria
|First Practice is July 25th (6-8 Grades)
|9:00 am @ Raider Academy (Track)
|Coach Matt Rossman
|rossmanm@k12coffee.net
|Cheerleading
|May 3rd & 4th 3:30-5:00 (6-8 Grades)
|May 6th 3:30-5:30 (6-8 Grades)
|Coach Nikki Alonso
|alonson@k12coffee
|Swim
|Sept. 16 (6-8 Grades)
|3:30-4:30
|**Tryouts will be held at the Manchester Rec. Center
|Coach Becky Behrendorff
|behrendorffb@k12coffee.net
|Tennis, Track and Golf tryouts will be in the Spring of 2023.
General Information:
|–ALL tryouts will be held at Coffee County Middle School, unless otherwise noted.
|–Every student MUST have a physical dated on or after April 15, 2021 to participate in tryouts. If he/she makes
|a team, they will need a physical dated on/after April 15, 2022 prior to the beginning of the 22-23 school year.
|-Every student must have a completed Parent Consent, Cardiac Arrest & Concussion Form prior to tryouts.
|(The Parent Consent is part of the Physical form.)
|-All forms can be found on the CCMS Website. http://ccms.coffeecountyschools.com
|-Homeschool students are now allowed to try out prior to completing their
|paperwork for the year. If he/she makes a team, then their Homeschool paperwork must be turned into the
|Central Office before August 1. However, they still must possess all the forms noted above (Physical,
|Parent Consent, etc….) to participate in tryouts.