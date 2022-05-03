REMINDER: Coffee Middle School announces sports tryout dates for 2022-23 school year

Coffee Middle School has announced tryout information for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Information below with general tryout information included at the bottom.

Football
May 2-13 (7 & 8 Grade ONLY) Spring Practice & Tryouts
June 2 @ 5:00 6th Grade Parent Meeting in Gym
Coach Bryan Morgan
morganbryan@k12coffee.net
Volleyball
May 31, June 1 & 2 (6-8 Grades)
8:30 – 10:30
Coach Tori Adams
taylort@k12coffee.net
Boys Basketball (6-8 Grade)
May 17 4:00-5:30 (6th Grade)
May 18 3:00-4:45 (7th & 8th Grade)
May 18 4:00-5:30 (6th Grade)
May 19 3:00-4:45 (7th & 8th Grade)
Coach Jonathan Oliver
oliverj@k12coffee.net
Girls Soccer
June 2nd, 3rd & 6th
5:00-6:30 (6-8 Grades)
Coach Travis Moore
radderaxe@gmail.com
Girls Basketball
May 9 & 10 (6-8 Grade)
4:30-6:00 each day
Coach David Vinson
vinsond@k12coffee.net
Softball
May 30-June 1 (6-8 Grades)
2:00-4:30
Coach Tiffany McCormick
mccormickt@k12coffee.net.
Cross Country
Parent meeting April 18 @ 6:00, CCMS Cafeteria
First Practice is July 25th (6-8 Grades)
9:00 am @ Raider Academy (Track)
Coach Matt Rossman
rossmanm@k12coffee.net
Cheerleading
May 3rd & 4th 3:30-5:00 (6-8 Grades)
May 6th 3:30-5:30 (6-8 Grades)
Coach Nikki Alonso
alonson@k12coffee
Boys Soccer
June 1st & 2nd
8:00-10:00 (6-8 Grades)
Coach Jonathan Graf
grafj@k12coffee.net
Baseball
June 2nd & 3rd (6-8 Grades)
5:00-7:00 pm
Coach Brock Freeze
freezeb@k12coffee.net.
Swim
Sept. 16 (6-8 Grades)
3:30-4:30
**Tryouts will be held at the Manchester Rec. Center
Coach Becky Behrendorff
behrendorffb@k12coffee.net
Tennis, Track and Golf tryouts will be in the Spring of 2023.

General Information:
ALL tryouts will be held at Coffee County Middle School, unless otherwise noted.
Every student MUST have a physical dated on or after April 15, 2021 to participate in tryouts. If he/she makes
a team, they will need a physical dated on/after April 15, 2022 prior to the beginning of the 22-23 school year.
-Every student must have a completed Parent Consent, Cardiac Arrest & Concussion Form prior to tryouts.
(The Parent Consent is part of the Physical form.)
-All forms can be found on the CCMS Website. http://ccms.coffeecountyschools.com
-Homeschool students are now allowed to try out prior to completing their
paperwork for the year. If he/she makes a team, then their Homeschool paperwork must be turned into the
Central Office before August 1. However, they still must possess all the forms noted above (Physical,
Parent Consent, etc….) to participate in tryouts.