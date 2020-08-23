REMINDER: Coffee County has limited Coffee Pot tickets available for Friday’s game

The annual Coffee Pot football rivalry is set for Friday, Aug. 28 at Wilkins Stadium in Tullahoma. As Thunder Radio sports reported to you last week, due to stadium capacity limitations due to COVID-19 restrictions, Coffee County has only been allotted 500 tickets to sell.
Tickets are $7 each and there is no student discount.
On Tuesday, Aug. 25, and Wednesday, Aug. 26, tickets will only be sold to the varsity football team, cheer squad, dance team and band. Each student may purchase no more than two tickets. Students or a parent of a student can purchase tickets at the Central High School main office between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, any remaining tickets will be sold to the public in the CHS main office from 8 a.m. until noon. There will be no tickets sold on Friday or at the stadium.
TACA and TSSAA passes will be accepted at the Pass Gate.
If you can’t attend the game, you can listen to every Red Raider football game all season long on Thunder Radio. Game broadcasts begin with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show at 6 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m. on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM and streaming at www.thunder1320.com and the Manchester Go smartphone app.