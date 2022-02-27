REGION TOURNAMENT CENTRAL: Things you need to know about this week’s tournaments in Manchester

With both Coffee County Central boys and girls basketball teams winning in the Region 3-4A quarter-finals Friday and Saturday night, respectively, that sets up a fun week of basketball at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium this week.
The first round of the region tournament was played at the highest-seeded team. Now the remainder of the tournament – semi-finals and finals – moves to Coffee County Central.
MONDAY
Monday night, Feb. 28, will be the girls semi-final games. Bradley Central will take on Warren County at 6 p.m. That will be followed up by Coffee County Central and McMinn County girls at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The two semi-final winners will play in the region championship Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at CHS. The winners will also be guaranteed a spot in the state sectional (a win in the sectional means a trip to the state tournament). The two losing teams in the semi-finals are eliminated from the postseason. (see full bracket at the bottom of this post)
TUESDAY
Tuesday night, March 1, will be the boys semi-final games. Walker Valley and McMinn County boys will play at 6 p.m., followed by Coffee County’s Red Raiders and Franklin County boys at approximately 7:45 p.m.
The two semi-final winners will play in the region championship Thursday night at 7 p.m. at CHS. The winners will also be guaranteed a spot in the state sectional (a win in the sectional means a trip to the state tournament). The two losing teams in the semi-finals are eliminated from the postseason. (see complete bracket at the bottom of this post).
WEDNESDAY
Girls Region 3-4A championship at 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys Region 3-4A championship at 7 p.m.
HOW YOU CAN GET TICKETS
Tickets are available at the gate for each night. Cost is $8 per adult and $4 per students. TSSAA sets the prices. Postseason play means season passes and student renaissance cards are not accepted.
HOW YOU CAN LISTEN
All Coffee County games – girls and boys – will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio just as they have all season long. Tune in at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM or listen on your smartphone with the Manchester Go app or thunder1320.com
HOW YOU CAN WATCH
The Coffee County semi-final games on Monday and Tuesday will be broadcast by the Raider TV class at the high school in partnership with Thunder Radio – thanks to sponsor Al White Ford Lincoln. You can watch the semi-final games through Raider TV Youtube Channel by clicking here. You can also watch the video stream on the Thunder Radio Facebook page.
The Coffee County High School audio visual class produces the video broadcast, while plugging into the audio feed from Thunder Radio’s audio broadcast.