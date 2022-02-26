REGION BASKETBALL: Raiders shut down Howard with dominant second half, advance to semi-finals

Whatever Coffee County coach Andrew Taylor said to his team in the locker room may need to be bottled up and sold. It worked like magic.
Trailing 25-21 at the break, the CHS Red Raiders outscored visiting Howard School 13-1 in the third quarter and dominated every aspect of the game in the second half on their way to a 52-40 win in the Region 3-4A quarter-finals Saturday night (Feb. 26, 2022) in Manchester.
Coffee County took control in the third quarter and never looked back. Howard’s only point in the entire period came on a questionable technical foul call with 30 seconds to play in the quarter. The Tigers didn’t score a second-half field goal until there was 6:55 to play in the fourth quarter.
Coffee County led by as many as 14 points. The Tigers never got closer than 9 in the final minutes.
Dayne Crosslin paced the Raiders with 14 points and was named Thunder Radio’s Stone Fort Mortgage Player of the Game. Connor Shemwell and Phineas Rollman each pitched in 10 points. Brady Nugent finished with 9 points, Aidan Abellana 4, John Dobson 2, Jahlin Osbourne 2 and Jackson Shemwell 1.
The Raiders did struggle at the free throw line, finishing 17-of-29.
But in the end that didn’t matter. The win improves the Raiders to 21-9 and sends them to the Region 3-4A semi-finals on Tuesday night (March 1) where they will see a familiar foe – the Rebels of Franklin County. The Rebels won the season series over the Raiders 2-1, including a double overtime loss for the Raiders.
Tip for Tuesday night is set for approximately 7:45 p.m. (There is another semi-final game at 6 p.m.). All region games played at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Tickets will be available at the gate and that game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and on Raider TV (video streamed through Thunder Radio Facebook page). A win over Franklin County will put the Raiders in the Region Championship game and guarantees a spot in the state sectional game. A loss ends the season.
The loss Saturday night ends the season for Howard’s Hustlin’ Tigers. They finish 20-10.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.
girls play Monday
The CHS Lady Raiders will also play in the region semi-finals next week – hosting McMinn County at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday night at The Patch. Tickets will be available at the gate and that game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com and on Raider TV (video streamed through Thunder Radio Facebook page) . A win would move the Lady Raiders to the Region Championship and a spot in the state sectional. A loss ends the season.
-Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson