REGION BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders pull away from Ooltewah, advance to region semi-finals

The assignment is simple now. Survive and advance.
That’s the goal for basketball teams across the state now as region play began Friday night – and Coffee County’s Lady Raiders understood the assignment.
Coffee County got double-digit points from Elli Chumley, Kiya Ferrell and Jalie Ruehling, pulling away from visiting Ooltewah late for a 65-42 win over the Lady Owls.
“You know, this time of the year it is survive and advance and we were able to take care of business tonight,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “Early on we had some shots that weren’t falling but we hung in there.”
Coffee County led wire to wire. Taking a 14-6 lead after one quarter and an 11 point lead into the locker room. The Lady Raiders led by 12 after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth behind a strong night off the bench from Ferrell, who dropped 11 points, and Jalie Ruehling who scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
Chumley led the way for CHS with 14 points – 6 coming at the free throw line. Chloe Gannon and Olivia Vinson pitched in 9 points apiece and Channah Gannon 7. Alivia Reel scored 4 and Ava McIntosh had 1 point for CHS.
The Lady Raiders were 13-of-23 at the free throw line and turned the ball over 6 times.
The win improves Coffee County to 29-3 on the season. The Lady Raiders will host McMinn County in the Region 3-4A semi-finals Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. That is also an elimination game. The winner will advance to the region championship against either Bradley Central or Warren County. The loser’s season will end.
Tickets for the region semi-finals are available at the gate – $8 for adults and $4 for students. The game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.
Ooltewah’s season ends with the loss to the Lady Raiders. The Lady Owls were led by Jordan McCullough with 14 points before she fouled out.
boys up next
The CHS Red Raider boys will host Howard Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the boys region quarter-finals. Tickets available at the gate – game can be be heard live on Thunder Radio.