Reel drops season high as Lady Raiders roll Rebelettes

Alivia Reel always has a little smile on her face when she sees Franklin County on the schedule.
The junior guard always plays well against the Rebelettes and that held true Tuesday night in Manchester, as Reel poured in a season high 21 points, including five 3-pointers to lead Coffee County to a 69-33 win.
“I don’t know what it is about them,” said Reel.
The Lady Raiders got off to a sluggish start, actually trailing 10-7 late in the first quarter. But it was all CHS from there, as the Lady Raiders ripped off a 30-0 run to close the half, holding Franklin County scoreless in the entire second period to take a 37-10 halftime lead.
“Anytime you can hold a 4A basketball team scoreless for over 8 minutes is good defense,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope.
Coffee County substituted liberally late in the game.
Junior post Chloe Gannon pitched in 13 points, followed by a litany of players near double figures. Channah Gannon scored 9, Jalie Ruehling 8, Olivia Vinson and Elli Chumley each with 7. Kiya Ferrell added 4 points for CHS.
With the win, the Lady Raiders are one district win away from clinching the District 6-4A regular season title. They play at Warren County Friday.
