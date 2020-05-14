Reed Wolfe Named New Baseball Coach at Westwood Middle School

The Manchester City School System announced on Thursday that Reed Wolfe has been hired as the new baseball coach at Westwood Middle School. Wolfe, who was the head coach at Coffee County Middle School in 2020, will take a social studies teaching position at Westwood. Wolfe will succeed Jeff Houck, who will stay on staff as an assistant coach.
“Knowing that Jeff(Houck) would remain a part of the program was a big part of my decision” said Wolfe. “He and I talk regularly and I look forward to working with him to continue building the program at Westwood” added Wolfe. Wolfe inherits a talented and experienced team returning for 2021. Wolfe will be teaching 8th grade social studies “which is heavy into history and gets me back to the majority of what I studied in college.” Wolfe went on to say that “the smaller class size is a definite plus.”
Wolfe said the decision was an extremely tough one. “I have enjoyed my time at Coffee County Middle School. I learned a lot coaching with Brock(Freeze – baseball coach) and Kyle(Harris – athletic director). I also want to thank (Coffee County Middle School principal) Kim Aaron for giving me my first teaching job” said Wolfe.
When contacted by Thunder Radio sports on Thursday afternoon, Westwood athletic director Jim Dobson was very excited about getting Coach Wolfe on staff. “There are a lot of folks excited about getting Reed and Jeff together for the baseball program. Between them, baseball is going to be popular. Reed had a very impressive interview” said Dobson. “He wanted to jump right in and get the season started. I think his players will respond to (his energy and enthusiasm)”
Dobson also wanted to acknowledge the contributions of Jeff Houck. “Jeff breathed new life into our baseball program and we are very grateful” said Dobson. “Jeff was given the opportunity to stay head coach, but stepped aside to let Reed take over. We are lucky to have him staying with the program.. I would just like to say thank you to him for putting in hard work for a season that never happened” added Dobson.
Wolfe is a 2011 graduate of Coffee County Central High School where he played golf and baseball. Wolfe has a wife, Callie; and a 7 month old daughter, Ellie. He graduated college from the University of Tennessee.