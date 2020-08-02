Red Raiders to hold first full-pad practice Monday

The Coffee County Central High School football team will hold its first full-padded practice on Monday, Aug. 3 in preparation for the upcoming football season.
The practice is made possible by Governor Bill Lee’s executive order 55, which clears the way for fall contact sports to take place under guidance of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.
Second year Coffee County Red Raider head coach Doug Greene will be a guest this Saturday, Aug. 8, on the Coffee Coaches Show to discuss the first week of practice.
The Raiders open the 2020 season Aug. 21 when they host the Franklin County Rebels at Carden-Jarrell Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand for the broadcast, presented by Al White Ford-Lincoln, in what will be our 63rd consecutive year broadcasting Red Raider football. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Friday Nigh Thunder Pregame Show – delivered by Riddle Trucking – begins at 6 p.m on Thunder Radio.