Red Raiders Basketball Blasts Marshall County on Saturday Night

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team played host to Marshall County on Saturday night at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Looking to break a 2 game losing streak, the Red Raiders jumped out to a huge halftime lead. Nine different Red Raiders scored on the night as Coffee County blew away Marshall County 61-36.
After surrendering the 1st basket of the game, Coffee County reeled off 12 straight points to seize a lead they would own for the rest of the game. Coffee County forced 7 turnovers in the 1st quarter an 11 point lead into the 2nd quarter. The Red Raiders got the first 9 points of the 2nd quarter and never allowed Marshall County to cut that lead to single digits the rest of the night.
Coffee County was led in scoring by C.J. Anthony and Jaylon Wooten as each netted 9 points. Hayden Hullett added 8 points. Hullett, by virtue of his defense and scoring, was named the Stone Fort Mortgage player of the game. Jaxon Vaughn finished with 6 points and Connor Shemwell, Kyle Farless and Shawn Anderson all chipped in 5 points.
The Raider teams return to the court on Monday when they travel to Coalmont to take on Grundy County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM; our live coverage will begin with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:50.
Download the broadcast at: www.Thunder1320.com/downloads