Red Raider Shemwell earns all-state football honors

Coffee County Central Red Raider quarterback Connor Shemwell picked up another postseason honor earlier this week – the senior signal caller was named to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association 6A All-State Team.
As a four-year starter, Shemwell returned from ACL surgery in March to lead the Raiders to a 5-5 regular season record and a spot in the TSSAA Playoffs. Shemwell’s play down the stretch helped to lead the Raiders to a 4-1 finish over their last 5 regular season games.
He was 145-of-246 for the season (59%) for 1,775 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He carred the ball 55 times for 87 yards and had 3 rushing TDs. He also caught a pass for 18 yards.