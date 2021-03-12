Red Raider senior Griffin Meeker officially signs to play baseball at Motlow

Just four days before the first regular season game of his senior year and Central High School Red Raider Griffin Meeker knows where he will be playing college ball.
After verbally committing a few weeks back, Meeker signed on the dotted line in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates at Powers Field Thursday afternoon.
The senior right-hander plays infield and pitches for the Raiders. He said he just knew Motlow was the best fit.
“When I went there and visited with the players and the coaches I just knew it was a good fit for me,” said Meeker. “I didn’t even have to think about it really, I almost immediately told them I wanted to play there.”
CHS head coach David Martin was not surprised that colleges were looking at Meeker.
“Griff is a hard worker, has a great approach to the game and does the things it takes to play at the next level,” said Martin. “He is a big asset for us. He is a leader out there and we expect him to have a great senior year for us.”
Coffee County opens the season Monday, March 15, at Columbia.