Red Raider, Lady Raider golfers with solid day Thursday at Willowbrook

The Coffee County Central High School Red Raider golf team split its first home match of the season on Thursday – falling to Shelbyville, but outpacing Grundy County at WillowBrook Golf Course.
Logan Hale led the way for CHS, carding a 78. Hale’s 6-over par performance was good enough for second overall among all teams. Hale was followed by Red Raidersa Zack Tidwell with a 90, Blake Berry with a 92 and Beau Murray came in with a 98 to round out the 358 score for the Red Raiders.
Bennett Boyce of Shelbyville led the day with a 3-over par 75. The Eagles cruised to the victory with an overall score of 328. Grundy County finished at 426.
Meanwhile, the Lady Raider golfers took first place over Shelbyville and Grundy County.
Shelbyville only fielded one golfer on the day – Hannah Campell, who scored the best out of all boys and girls with an even-par 72.
For the Lady Raiders it was Cadie Prater with a 93, Araya Hughes carded a 95 and Maggy Crouch at an even 100.