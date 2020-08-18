Red Raider Golfers split match; Lady Raiders take third Monday at WillowBrook

Logan Hale carded a seven-over par 79 to lead the Coffee County Red Raider golf team to a win over Lincoln County on Monday afternoon at WillowBrook Golf Course.
Zack Tidwell shot an 84, David O’Connor 96 and Blake Perry 99 to total the CHS score of 358, which was good enough to outpace Lincoln County by a comfortable 36 strokes.
However, Tullahoma’s Wildcat golfers scored 339 to outpace both Coffee and Lincoln Counties. Franklin County did not have enough golfers to offer a qualifying score.
Meanwhile, Lady Raider golfers Araya Hughes and Maggy Crough combined to shoot 217 and take third place out of four teams Monday afternoon. Tullahoma won the match with a 154, Lincoln County came in second with a 181 and Franklin County fourth with 238.
The CHS golfers will be back in action Wednesday, Aug. 19 when they travel to Riverbend to take on Shelbyville and Marshall County.