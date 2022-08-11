Red Raider football season tickets available for purchase at Owens in downtown Manchester

Coffee County football kicks off in just one week.
Now is the time to get your season tickets for the centennial year of Raider football as CHS marks 100 years of football. Coffee County season tickets will include admission to all 5 home games – beginning with the opener on August 19th when Franklin County comes to town. Cost per season ticket is $35.
Season tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 12 at Owen’s Provisions & Apparel at 104 W. Fort St. in downtown Manchester.
The Raiders will also be at home against Shelbyville (Sept. 2), Lebanon (Sept. 16), Spring Hill (Sept. 23) and Rhea County (Oct. 28). Season passes do not include the playoffs if the Raiders qualify.
With this being the 100th year of Coffee County football, celebrations are planned all season at Carden-Jarrell Field.
The Raiders are coming off a 5-5 season in 2021 and a first round playoff loss to Riverdale. If you can’t make it, be sure to tune into Thunder Radio for complete Red Raider coverage beginning every Friday night at 6 p.m. with Friday Night Thunder Pregame show. If you can make it to the games, bring your portable radio and catch all the action at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.